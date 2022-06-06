RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: 96.33% Students Pass; Girls Perform Better

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Declared: Girls perform better than boys

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The results of the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts examination 2022 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) which were declared today, June 6, saw 96.33 per cent students passing, including 97.21 per cent girls and 95.44 per cent boys. The pass percentage of the private students was recorded at 40.27 per cent. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Live

The Rajasthan Board has also declared the RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay results along with 12th Arts. The pass percentage of RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay exam was recorded at 94.99 per cent.

The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been announced on the official website of the board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download the 12th Arts result, candidates will need to click on the RBSE Arts result link. Enter their log-in credentials. The 12th Arts result 2022 will appear on the screen.

The BSER Rajasthan announced the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results on June 1. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 Science stream was recoded at 96.53, while it was 97.53 per cent for the 12th Commerce stream.

How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: