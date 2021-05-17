Provide Digital Devices To Secondary School Students: Education Minister

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' interacts with education secretaries of the states today

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in an interaction with the state education secretaries on Monday suggested that secondary school students be provided with digital devices. The Education Minister’s meeting with the state education secretaries was held online in virtual mode from 11 AM.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.



In the virtual meet, the Education Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the states, status of online education and how the students are continuing their classes despite the challenges during the pandemic, and work around National Education Policy (NEP). This has been the first virtual meeting of Mr Pokhriyal with the state education secretaries during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meet, Mr Pokhriyal also suggested that Bharat Net be used to connect all the schools. Moreover to ensure the mental wellness of students and teachers, 'Manodarpan' portal be used effectively and "Grief Session" is to be arranged at required places.

The Ministry of Education in the social media handle said: "The State Education Secretaries Meeting was held to review the COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP."

"Education is the top priority and as instructed by the Government of India, a COVID action plan to ensure uninterrupted education is required," it added.