Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With CBSE School Heads Tomorrow

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with heads of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) tomorrow, January 28.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 12:46 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will tomorrow interact with heads of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to discuss the role of schools in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations.

“I will be interacting with more than 1,000 CBSE school heads and discuss their role in the effective implementation of NEP 2020 at the grass root level,” a social media post by the CBSE quoted the Education Minister.

CBSE schools are gearing up for the upcoming board exams. Previously, Mr Pokhriyal had announced that CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10.

The detailed date sheets are yet to be released on the official website – cbse.gov.in. The government had also warned about a fake date sheet circulated on social media.

Apart from CBSE board exam dates, Mr Pokhriyal had previously announced when and how the Engineering entrance exams – JEE Main and Advanced – will be conducted.

Mr Pokhriyal is expected to make an announcement regarding the Medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 – soon.

