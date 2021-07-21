RBSE 12th Result 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result Date Announced

  • Home
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced RBSE Class 12 result 2021 date. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 pm on July 24.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 9:12 pm IST

RBSE Rajasthan 12th result 2021 date and time announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced RBSE Class 12 result 2021 date. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 pm on July 24, an official statement said.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. 

“On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion,” Rajasthan Education Department Tweeted Wednesday evening.

RBSE, like most of the state and central education boards, did not conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has prepared alternative assessment schemes for both classes.

For Class 12 theory exams, students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on June 23 approved the result formula for Class 10 and 12 students. Class 10 results are also expected soon.

Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced in the next 45 days, Rajasthan Education Department said on June 23.

Announcing the assessment schemes, RBSE said students who remain dissatisfied with their results and want to improve their scores will get the chance to do so through an optional exam, which will be held later.

However, if students take the optional exam, their performance in that exam will be considered final.

