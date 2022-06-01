Rajasthan Board To Declare RBSE 2022 Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce exams today, June 1. Students can access their RBSE board exam results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Announcing the BSER result date and time, Rajasthan board in a statement said that the Class 12th Science and Commerce RBSE exam results will be declared today at 2 pm. As per official date as many as 2,32,005 students appeared for the Class 12 Science RBSE exam and 27,339 candidates took the Class 12 RBSE Commerce exam. Rajasthan Board 2022 Class 12th Science, Commerce Results Live Updates

The Rajasthan board held the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. To download and access the Class 12 RBSE results, students will be required to use their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and dates of birth on the Rajasthan board official website. The students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to be considered qualified.

The board last year declared the BSER results of Class 12 on July 24. Over 99 per cent students have been declared passed in RBSE 12th result last year. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 per cent, while in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage last year was 99.73 per cent. RBSE had to cancel the Class 12 board examination considering the ongoing Covid pandemic last year. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.