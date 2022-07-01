Punjab Board PSEB Likely To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2022 on Friday, July 1. Sources in PSEB told Careers360 that the Class 10 result 2022 can be announced today, else by Monday, July 4. "We will try to announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 by today evening, if not, the Class 10 result 2022 can be announced anytime by Monday," the sources said.

The Punjab Board 10th result 2022 once released will be available on the official website- pseb.ac.in, apart from it, PSEB results will be available on the official websites- punjab.indiaresults.com, and results.nic.in.

Around 4 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 held from April 29 to May 19, 2022. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent to get pass in the Class 10 exam successfully.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- pseb.ac.in Click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link Enter the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth PSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download PSEB 10th score card, take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board announced the Class 12 result 2022 on June 28, and a total of 96.96 per cent students passed in the 12th exam successfully, the girls secured the top positions. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur are the toppers with 497 marks.