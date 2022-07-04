  • Home
PSEB Class 10 Punjab Board Result Tomorrow; Official Website To Download Scorecard; Last Year Pass Percentage

PSEB Result 2022: The PSEB Class 10 exam for the academic year 2021-22 was held in two terms. The second term PSEB exam was held between April 29 and May 19.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 8:41 pm IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

PSEB Class 10 Punjab Board Result Tomorrow; Official Website To Download Scorecard; Last Year Pass Percentage
PSEB Class 10 result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the Class 10 result tomorrow, July 5. Although the Punjab board matric result will be declared tomorrow, the pseb.ac.in official website and indiaresults.com will host the Class 10 Punjab board result from July 6 afternoon. The PSEB Class 10 exam for the academic year 2021-22 was held in two terms. The second term PSEB exam was held between April 29 and May 19. While the PSEB term 1 exams were held for the main subjects only with no practical exams and was conducted for multiple choice questions, the PSEB term 2 exams were held for short and long answer type questions.

The overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board matric exam last year was 99.93 per cent. Last year, in view of the Covid pandemic, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Out of the total 3,21,161 students in PSEB 10th exam last year, as many as 3,21,384 students of Class 10 had qualified.

How To Check Class 10 PSEB Results

Step 1: Go to the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Class 10 result link

Step 3: Enter the name or roll number

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Access and download the PSEB result

punjab board class 10 result PSEB Result
