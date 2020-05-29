  • Home
  • Education
  • PSEB Board Result 2020: Class 10, 8, And 5 Result On Internal Assessment Marks

PSEB Board Result 2020: Class 10, 8, And 5 Result On Internal Assessment Marks

Punjab Board 10th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared Class 10, 8 and 5 results on May 29. Results are available on the official website--pseb.ac.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 29, 2020 9:23 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 10 Result: Live Update
Punjab Board (PSEB) Declares Class 10th Result
Punjab Board Result 2020 For Class 10, 8, And 5 Announced; All You Need To Know
PSEB 8th Class Result 2020 Declared
PSEB 10th Result 2020: Punjab Board Matric Result Released; Direct Link Here
Punjab Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Ways To Check
PSEB Board Result 2020: Class 10, 8, And 5 Result On Internal Assessment Marks
PSEB Result 2020: Class 10, 8 And 5 Results On Internal Assessment Marks
New Delhi:

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared results of 10th, 8th and 5th classes. This year, PSEB has declared the results based on internal assessment marks only.

The decision to promote students on the basis of internal assessment scores has been taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the academic activities across India and Punjab.

The results are available on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers or names as login credentials to view results. In case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic, results can also be viewed on unofficial sites like indiaresults.com.

However, it is suggested to the students that they cross-check their results once the official website is available.

Previously, Punjab Board Class 10 exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.Some exams of Class 12 were also rescheduled. Over 10 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 board exam this year.

Last year, PSEB Class 10 results were declared on May 8.

Click here for more Education News
PSEB pseb.ac.in PSEB 10th Class result PSEB Result PSEB SSC Examination PSEB Class Result PSEB 10th results pseb board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 10 Result: Live Update
Punjab Board (PSEB) Class 10 Result: Live Update
Punjab Board (PSEB) Declares Class 10th Result
Punjab Board (PSEB) Declares Class 10th Result
Punjab Board Result 2020 For Class 10, 8, And 5 Announced; All You Need To Know
Punjab Board Result 2020 For Class 10, 8, And 5 Announced; All You Need To Know
PSEB 8th Class Result 2020 Declared
PSEB 8th Class Result 2020 Declared
PSEB 10th Result 2020: Punjab Board Matric Result Released; Direct Link Here
PSEB 10th Result 2020: Punjab Board Matric Result Released; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................