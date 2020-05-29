PSEB Board Result 2020: Class 10, 8, And 5 Result On Internal Assessment Marks

PSEB Result 2020: Class 10, 8 And 5 Results On Internal Assessment Marks

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared results of 10th, 8th and 5th classes. This year, PSEB has declared the results based on internal assessment marks only.

The decision to promote students on the basis of internal assessment scores has been taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the academic activities across India and Punjab.

The results are available on the official website, pseb.ac.in. Candidates will be required to use their roll numbers or names as login credentials to view results. In case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic, results can also be viewed on unofficial sites like indiaresults.com.

However, it is suggested to the students that they cross-check their results once the official website is available.

Previously, Punjab Board Class 10 exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.Some exams of Class 12 were also rescheduled. Over 10 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 board exam this year.

Last year, PSEB Class 10 results were declared on May 8.