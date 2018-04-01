Private Schools Should Follow Summer Vacation Rule: Tamil Nadu The private schools in Tamil Nadu should strictly follow the rules with regard to summer vacation and not take special classes to the students, Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said yesterday.

The private schools in Tamil Nadu should strictly follow the rules with regard to summer vacation and not take special classes to the students, Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said yesterday.



The government has already directed all the schools in private sector to follow the summer vacation rules and not to take special classes during the period, Sengottaiyan told reporters here.



Stating that the government has taken necessary steps to prepare the students to appear for entrance examinations, he said about 4,000 selected students, based on their marks in SSLC, will be given special training for the exams.



