PM Modi To Chair Meeting On Class 12 Board Exams Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting on Class 12 board examinations today evening.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 3:21 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting on Class 12 board examinations today evening. PM Modi will be briefed on all possible options as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, according to Government of India sources.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on Class 12 #BoardExams this evening. He will be briefed on all possible options as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders": Government of India Sources pic.twitter.com/nIsIDPr0Ww— NDTV (@ndtv) June 1, 2021
