Petition Against UGC Guidelines Triggers ‘Postpone JEE, NEET’ Campaign

#PostponeJEE_NEETSept: Students Start Online Campaign, Demand Shift In NEET, JEE 2020 Exams

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6, 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, is scheduled on September 13.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 5:39 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On the same day when the Supreme Court of India heard pleas against the UGC guidelines, students across India started the #PostponeJEE_NEETSept social media campaign demanding postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exams. The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6, 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, is scheduled on September 13.

Though the student demands regarding postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 are rising high, no change in the schedule of the two entrance exams has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), or the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) which is set to be renamed as the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the centre to clarify its stand on final year exam and adjourned the matter till August 10. Soon after the top court’s decision, engineering and medical aspirants started “postpone JEE 2020” and “postpone NEET 2020” demands on social media.

“Exams in any form are a threat during this Covid-19 outbreak. We reject (the) discriminatory mode of education in toto” Sandeep Saurav, National General Secretary of the All India Students' Association (AISA), said on social media.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” in many instances said that the priority of the government is the health and safety of students.

“With India crossing 16 lakh benchmark in corona cases, the government wants to conduct exams instead of trying to put a full stop to the pandemic. Stop putting a question mark about students safety and start working in the best interest of students,” Anulekha Boosa, National Secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), said.

“We're the 3rd most affected country, the whole world is seeing the way our cases are rising and breaking so many records. But those sitting at the throne of govt are ignorant to all this. Amidst all this we have to conduct exams, don’t we?” one student inquired.

“Please don’t make this caricature as reality of Indian students,” another student shared a caricature that shows what threat conducting exams during COVID-19 brings in.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2020, was conducted today. 60 COVID-19 positive students were among the 1.47 lakh who appeared for the exam.

