PM Modi To Address IIT Kharagpur's 66th Annual Convocation Today

PM Modi To Address IIT Kharagpur 66th Convocation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 66th annual convocation of IIT Kharagpur at 12:30 pm today via video conferencing. The institute is organising its convocation in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur today. The super-speciality hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion.



As many as 75 students including nine Institute Gold medal winners and 66 Institute Silver medal winners have been invited to receive the awards in person. More than 2,800 students will be awarded degrees in online mode.



The institute will also confer DSc, IIT Kharagpur Life Fellow Award and distinguished Alumnus Award to 27 achievers for their contribution to academics and research, social service and public welfare.

The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to begin from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral courses.