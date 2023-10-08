Planning To Study Abroad? Finland Can be A Good Option. Here's Why

Many universities also offer second-year master's scholarships. Representative image

Are you a student seeking admission to international universities? You can consider Finland, a country known for its world-class yet affordable universities. Compared to destinations like Australia and Canada, Finnish universities offer a cost-effective education. Finland's universities provide a diverse range of scholarships for both bachelor's and master's level international students. These scholarships are designed to offer financial support to non-European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) students, empowering them to excel in their studies. Every Finnish university extends scholarship options to students liable for tuition fees, provided they are applying for international bachelor's or master's courses.

Finland Scholarships for master's degree students

The Finland Scholarships are specifically aimed at talented non-European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) students, subject to tuition fees, who are applying for international master's programs at Finnish universities. They cover the first-year tuition fees and provide a relocation grant of at least 5,000 euros (equivalent to 4.40 lakh). Many universities also offer additional scholarship opportunities for the second year of master's studies.

Finland Doctoral Fellowships

These fellowships offer funding options for non-EU/EEA students and researchers who have secured admission to commence their doctoral studies at prestigious Finnish research and arts universities. The Finland Fellowship not only contributes to the recipient's salary, which is paid by the Finnish university, but also provides an arrival grant of 2,000 euros (equivalent to 1.76 lakh).

Way to seize opportunities

To embark on the path to secure these scholarships and fellowships, start by navigating the national application portal database at Studyinfo.fi. Here, you'll find the most fitting choices for your academic goals. Furthermore, refer to the admission information sections of individual universities for precise details.

When you're prepared to apply for programs and scholarships, commence your application through Studyinfo.fi within the specified application period for your selected programs. Be sure to diligently adhere to the application timeline and the guidelines presented by your preferred university, and submit your application with ample time before the deadline.

For more detailed information about the scholarships, visit the universities' websites:

Aalto University

University of Helsinki

University of Eastern Finland

University of Jyväskylä

University of Lapland

LUT University

University of Oulu

Hanken School of Economics

University of the Arts Helsinki

Tampere University

University of Turku

University of Vaasa

Åbo Akademi University