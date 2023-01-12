Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches ‘Modi Masterclass’ For Exam Warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Modi Masterclass' prior to the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event which is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2023. The Modi Masterclass is a unique trove of wisdom, experience and knowledge from PM Narendra Modi. The master class includes videos of the Prime Minister answering questions and posting text summaries of the topics and graphics that capture the message.

PM Modi tweeted, "It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams".

It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams. Have a look…https://t.co/EegBatayuJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

The masterclass will bring together all the important themes that PM Modi has touched upon in his interactions. Many questions that a young person might have about the topics of exams and life will be available in the master class along with the answers.

Students, teachers and parents can register for PPC 2023 till January 27 and get a chance to interact with PM Modi. The registration link is available at innovateindia.mygov.in. The event is begin organised successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

About 2,050 participants who were chosen through MyGov's creative writing contests will receive a certificate and a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit that includes the Prime Minister's Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English. NCERT may choose to include some of the participant questions in PPC 2023.