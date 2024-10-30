"Paratha Supremacy": Video Of School Children Sharing Their Favourite Food Goes Viral

A video of students from Hadi Academy in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has captured the hearts of social media users as it showcases the children enthusiastically sharing their favorite foods.



Posted by the official handle of Hadi Academy, the clip opens with a little boy asking, "What is your favourite food?" This question sparks a series of adorable responses from his classmates.



So far, the video has received over two million views and thousands of likes, making it a hit online. Viewers have flooded the comments section with funny and nostalgic remarks.

One user joked, "The boy eating jalebi is gonna make some risky life choices," while another commented, "Justice for the kid who only got 2 bananas." Many viewers fondly reminisced about their childhood meals, with one remarking, "Paratha Supremacy," and another stating, "Paratha is a universal lunch option."



Comments continued to roll in, including playful inquiries like, "Whose mom gave them jalebi for lunch, bro?" and "Where's that 'Chickan Firieee' kid?" The light-hearted banter showcases the joy of childhood memories centered around food.



Recently, a touching video of students selflessly assisting their disabled classmate after lunch had gone viral on social media. This act of empathy has garnered public attention, reminding us of the kindness that exists in our everyday interactions.

It begins with one student gently washing the face and mouth of his disabled friend after lunch, displaying incredible care and tenderness. After ensuring his friend is clean and comfortable, another student, waiting nearby, steps in to help, sliding the wheelchair from the veranda to assist their classmate back to the classroom. The seamless cooperation and thoughtfulness of these young students exemplify the power of friendship and support.