Over 11 Lakh Candidates Have Applied For CUET 2022

CUET 2022: Over 11 lakh (11,51,319) candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022), and 9 lakh (9,13,540) candidates paid the application fee, the registration process was closed on Sunday, May 22. Taking to Twitter, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "students from every state and union territory have applied. Many of them are from remote and rural areas."

A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied. Without the burden of scoring very high marks in the range of 99 to 100% — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 23, 2022

"Students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach. The participation of large number," his tweet mentioned. The UGC chairman further wished that more universities are expected to adopt CUET. "With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants," he tweeted.