  • Home
  • Education
  • Over 11 Lakh Candidates Have Applied For CUET 2022

Over 11 Lakh Candidates Have Applied For CUET 2022

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "students from every state and union territory have applied. Many of them are from remote and rural areas."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 23, 2022 8:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CUET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know How To Apply, Important Details
CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Registration Form, Direct Link Here
CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process To Commence Today
CUET 2022: Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern For Common Universities Entrance Test
CUET Not Required For Admission To North Eastern Hill University Colleges In Meghalaya: Dharmendra Pradhan
Over 9.8 Lakh Have Applied For CUET 2022 So Far; Registration Process To Close Soon
Over 11 Lakh Candidates Have Applied For CUET 2022
Check CUET 2022 exam date
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CUET 2022: Over 11 lakh (11,51,319) candidates have applied for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022), and 9 lakh (9,13,540) candidates paid the application fee, the registration process was closed on Sunday, May 22. Taking to Twitter, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said, "students from every state and union territory have applied. Many of them are from remote and rural areas."

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here

Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

"Students can now try for admission in best of the universities through CUET. For students who could not get high board scores, earlier it was not possible to get admission in top universities. But now it is within reach. The participation of large number," his tweet mentioned. The UGC chairman further wished that more universities are expected to adopt CUET. "With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants," he tweeted.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Papers End; Analysis, Feedback Here
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Papers End; Analysis, Feedback Here
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely This Month: Official
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely This Month: Official
CUET UG 2022 Registration Over; What’s Next
CUET UG 2022 Registration Over; What’s Next
AP POLYCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Check Direct Link, Instructions
AP POLYCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Check Direct Link, Instructions
GCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here’s How To Apply
GCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here’s How To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................