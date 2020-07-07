Image credit: Shutterstock Over 1.35 Lakh Students Learned From YouTube Classes: Manish Sisodia

Over 1.35 lakh students learned from the YouTube Classes for English and Hindi, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on social media. Schools in Delhi are closed till July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Minister had previously announced that teaching-learning during this period will continue with the help of digital technologies.

“A great start of online teaching and learning in Delhi government schools. Over 1.35 lakh views of the Gr(ade) 12 English and History class on Youtube and over 4 lakh students accessed lessons via WhatsApp,” Mr Sisodia recently said on social media.

“Proud of my teachers! We have to make sure we reach every child of each class,” Mr Sisodia added.

'Learning With Human Feel'

To continue the learning process during COVID-19 process, Delhi Government had previously started the learning with human feel initiative.

The education minister emphasized using digital technology to continue classes but at the same time promised to ensure that the digital divide does not hamper access to learning opportunities.

“The core of our approach is outreach and connect between teachers and their students,” Mr Sisodia previously said.

“Our teachers will reach out to their students through WhatsApp or regular phone call (and) give them light assignments and take regular feedback. In the process, they will also find out the well being of children, Mr Sisodia added.