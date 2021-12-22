Omicron: Maharashtra Schools To Be Closed Again? Here’s What Varsha Gaikwad Said

Varsha Gaikwad said the government is closely monitoring the situation and a call regarding closing schools will be taken, if needed

Omicron COVID-19, Maharashtra School News: Maharashtra schools, which reopened earlier this month after a long gap due to the second wave of Covid, may be closed again as the number of Omicron cases has risen in the state.

Maharashtra’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today said the state government is monitoring the situation and it may order a shutdown of schools if the cases continue to rise.

“If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation,” Ms Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra has 54 Omicron COVID-19 cases and is only behind the National Capital Delhi (57). Overall, India has reported 213 cases of the first-spreading strain.

Maharashtra schools for higher classes – classes 5 to 12 in rural and classes 8 to 12 in urban and in urban areas – reopened in October and for lower classes, schools in the state resumed physical teaching-learning activities on December 1. In Mumbai, schools reopened on December 15.

School reopening in Pune was also postponed till December 15 amid fears of the new Covid strain.

The Karnataka Government on December 3 said that all events in educational institutes will be postponed till January 15. "Students will not be allowed to attend offline classes in schools unless their parents are fully vaccinated," a government statement said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on December 6 said the government will stop exams and schools if the situation arises.

Amid signs of rise in Omicron cases, the Centre has asked the states to activate "war rooms" and bring back restrictions, including night curfews and regulation in gatherings to contain the spread.

However, no recommendation regarding closing schools has been made yet.