Odisha: Schools, Hostels To Remain Closed From April 19

The Odisha Government has decided to shut down schools and hostels in view of the rising number of COVID-19 active cases. The decision to suspend schools and hostels will be applicable to all English medium schools in the state affiliated to CBSE and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya. The state government has also postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and will promote the students of Class 9 and Class 11 to the next classes without examinations.

“All English medium schools and hostels in the state will also be closed from April 19,” read a statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha.

୨୦୨୦-୨୧ ଶିକ୍ଷାବର୍ଷରେ ନବମ ଓ ଏକାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀର ସବୁ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଯଥାକ୍ରମେ ଦଶମ ଏବଂ ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀକୁ ଉତ୍ତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ କରାଯିବ। ଏଥିପାଇଁ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ପଡିବ ନାହିଁ। ୨୦୨୦-୨୧ ଶିକ୍ଷାବର୍ଷର ଦଶମ ଓ ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀର ସମସ୍ତ କ୍ଲାସ ଆସନ୍ତା ତା.୧୯.୪.୨୧ରିଖ ଠାରୁ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ। — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 15, 2021

The Odisha Government will review the situation and announce the decision on Class 12 exams in the first week of June, 2021.

"The decision on the exams will be made once the COVID-19 situation improves. In the first week of June 2021, the state government and the Council for Higher Education will review the examination and the next decision will be made to give the students the appropriate time," it added.