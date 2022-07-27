Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Live Updates: CHSE 12th Result Science, Commerce Stream Today; Direct Link, Websites
Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Live: Odisha 12th Science, Commerce exam results will be announced at 4 PM today. Download HS exam scorecard on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Science, Commerce stream exams today, July 27. The Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 will be announced at 4 PM. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, "the results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar,"
The students can check the CHSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. To download Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter registration number, roll number. CHSE Result 2022 Class 12 scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.
CHSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link
- Enter registration number and roll number
- HSC, 12th exam result will be displayed on the screen
- Download HSC, 12th exam scorecard, and take a print out for further references.
Last year, the pass percentage in the Odisha HSC Science stream was 95.15 per cent, while Commerce stream was 94.96 per cent. The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass in the Class 12 exam.
Live updates
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Know Result Time
