Odisha: Higher Educational Institutions To Observe Summer Vacation From May 5 To 31

The Odisha’s higher education department has announced summer vacation for higher educational institutions in the state from May 5 to 31. The institutes will not be holding any kind of online classes during this period.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 4, 2021 3:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Odisha’s higher education department has announced summer vacation for higher educational institutions in the state from May 5 to 31. The institutes will not be holding any kind of online classes during this period.

The Universities and colleges have been asked to not hold any online or practical exams including viva-voice and interviews during the vacation. Though, pre-scheduled viva-voce and interview of PhD and other research scholars falling during this period will be conducted as per the time-table.

The state said in a notification that, “All higher educational institutions coming under administrative control of the higher education department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31”.

The department has asked the institutes to deploy standard vacation arrangements with respect to the state-wide 14-day COVID-19 lockdown from May 5 to 19.

“Even online classes or examinations shall not be held during the summer vacation period. However, pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars falling within the summer vacation period should be held on the scheduled dates”, the department added.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Odisha had earlier shut down its schools and colleges on April 19.

The state government has also postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams and will promote the students of Class 9 and Class 11 to the next classes without examinations.

It will review the situation and announce the decision on Class 12 exams in the first week of June, 2021.

