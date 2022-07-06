Odisha 10th Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Steps to Check

Odisha Class 10 result direct link

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Class 10 result 2022 has been declared today (July 6). The pass percentage this year has been recorded at 90.55 per cent. The Odisha Board Class 10 result link is now active on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Students can check their BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 by logging in through the details like roll number and date of birth. The steps-by guide and direct link to check Odisha board result 2022 is shared below. Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates

The BSE has announced the matric result on its official site including bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com. The overall pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 stood at 90.55 per cent. This year girls have surpassed boys in Odisha Matric result 2022. The pass percentage of girls stood at 92.37 per cent.

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: Direct Link

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 - How to Check

The students can check the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 by following the steps or direct link mentioned below.

1. Visit any of the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the 'Odisha Class 10 Result 2022' link flashing on the homepage

Alternatively, click here on the direct link - Odisha Class 10 Result 2022

3. Now enter the required credentials and hit the view result tab

4. The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the details mentioned on BSE Odisha 10th result pdf and download it for future use.