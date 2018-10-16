O.P. Jindal Global University Youngest Indian University To Feature In 'QS BRICS Rankings 2019'

JGU Youngest Indian University To Feature In 'QS BRICS Rankings 2019'

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonepat, Haryana, is the youngest Indian university to be ranked in the QS BRICS University Rankings 2019 out of the top 75 Indian universities. It was ranked in the 301 to 350 bracket. The ranking placed JGU among the top three per cent of the universities in the BRICS region that covers five countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"This global recognition of JGU in our short but inspirational journey of nine years is truly remarkable and something that we can be genuinely proud of in every sense of the word," said Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, JGU.

Professor Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, received the award from Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on behalf of the university in the presence of Jason Newman, Vice President, QS, and Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS, and other dignitaries.

The university has been ranked 23 out of 403 institutions among BRICS countries in the category of international faculty. "JGU continues to be ranked amongst the top 350 universities in the BRICS region by QS.

We had broken into these rankings for the first time in 2018," said Professor C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor. "As a result of our hard work, commitment, and dedication to the cause of JGU's vision and mission, JGU continues to be the youngest Indian university to feature in these rankings," he added.

