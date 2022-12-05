  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in

NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT Admit Card 2023: IIFT MBA exam will be a two hour long online test from 10 am to 12 pm. Download MBA admit card 2023 at iift.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 6:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIFT 2023: NTA To Open MBA (International Business) Application Form Correction Facility Today
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Ends Today At Iift.nta.nic.in
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Application Steps
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 24; Details Here
IIFT MBA 2023 Application Process Ends Today, Steps To Apply
IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in
IIFT MBA exam will be held on December 18
Image credit: Representational/ Careers360

IIFT Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency will issue the IIFT MBA entrance exam admit card 2023. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. IIFT MBA exam is scheduled to be held on December 18.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in IIFT 2023. Get previous year question papers here

Don't Miss: How to Crack IIFT - Tips from Toppers, Check now

Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

IIFT MBA exam will be a two hour long online test from 10 am to 12 pm. The IIFT admit card will contain details of candidate's name, roll number, exam city, centre, other details. ALSO READ | AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: How To Download At Iift.nta.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- nta.iift.nic.in
  2. Click on MBA (IB) entrance exam admit card link
  3. Enter login credentials- application number/ date of birth
  4. IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download MBA hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The NTA will conduct the MBA national-level entrance exam for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute Foreign Trade (IIFT) IIFT Placement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23
DU PhD Admission 2022: Delhi University Urges To Upload NET, CSIR, JRF Certificates For Academic Year 2022-23
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule
Delhi University DU NCWEB Announces PG Admission Schedule; First List On December 12
Delhi University DU NCWEB Announces PG Admission Schedule; First List On December 12
IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation
IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................