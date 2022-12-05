NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in

Image credit: Representational/ Careers360 IIFT MBA exam will be held on December 18

IIFT Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency will issue the IIFT MBA entrance exam admit card 2023. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. IIFT MBA exam is scheduled to be held on December 18.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in IIFT 2023. Get previous year question papers here Don't Miss: How to Crack IIFT - Tips from Toppers, Check now Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

IIFT MBA exam will be a two hour long online test from 10 am to 12 pm. The IIFT admit card will contain details of candidate's name, roll number, exam city, centre, other details. ALSO READ | AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: How To Download At Iift.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- nta.iift.nic.in Click on MBA (IB) entrance exam admit card link Enter login credentials- application number/ date of birth IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download MBA hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The NTA will conduct the MBA national-level entrance exam for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.