NTA To Issue IIFT Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon At Iift.nta.nic.in
IIFT Admit Card 2023: IIFT MBA exam will be a two hour long online test from 10 am to 12 pm. Download MBA admit card 2023 at iift.nta.nic.in
IIFT Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency will issue the IIFT MBA entrance exam admit card 2023. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- iift.nta.nic.in. IIFT MBA exam is scheduled to be held on December 18.
IIFT MBA exam will be a two hour long online test from 10 am to 12 pm. The IIFT admit card will contain details of candidate's name, roll number, exam city, centre, other details. ALSO READ | AIMA MAT 2022: PBT Registration Ends Today; Steps To Apply
IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: How To Download At Iift.nta.nic.in
- Visit the official website- nta.iift.nic.in
- Click on MBA (IB) entrance exam admit card link
- Enter login credentials- application number/ date of birth
- IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download MBA hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.
The NTA will conduct the MBA national-level entrance exam for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.