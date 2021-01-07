Image credit: Shutterstock NSP Portal: State-Wise Scholarship Schemes For School, College Students

Registrations are open for pre and post Matric scholarships offered by different Stats and Union Territories. Eligible candidates can apply online at the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). To apply for a scholarship at the NSP, candidates will have to first click on “new registration” window available on the home page (https://scholarships.gov.in/). After registration, candidates will be required to click on “login” to fill the application form.

Here are the details of Pre-Matric Scholarships and Post-Matric Scholarships offered by different states:

Assam

Application for two scholarships for students of Assam is available on the NSP. Apart from these, eligible students pursuing higher studies from institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) can apply for the Ishan Uday Scholarship. The application deadline for Assam Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships is January 20.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh students can apply for “Umbrella Scheme for Education of ST Children -Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) for ST Students Arunachal Pradesh”. Apart from this, eligible students can also apply for “Scheme for Award of Stipend to the schedule tribe students of Arunachal Pradesh”, APST Medical and Paramedical Stipend and for the Ishan Uday Scholarship.

Chandigarh

Applications are open for the following schemes:

Goa

Eligible candidates from Goa can apply for these scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP):

Himachal Pradesh

Eligible candidates of Himachal Pradesh can apply for different pre and post Matric scholarships on the NSP. Registration is open for 16 schemes funded by the government. Registration will be open till January 20. Last date for defective verification and institute verification is February 5, 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir

Eligible students of Jammu and Kashmir can apply for the “Post Matric Scholarship to ST Students” scheme on the National Scholarship Portal. Last date to apply is January 31.

Manipur

Apart from the Ishan Uday Scholarship, eligible students of Manipur can apply for these scholarships:

Last date to apply for the two schemes is January 15.

Meghalaya

Registration is open for the following schemes for eligible students of Meghalaya:

Last date to apply is January 15.

Tripura

Last date to apply for different pre and post-matric scholarships for Tripura students is January 31. Check eligibility and register at https://scholarships.gov.in/. Undergraduate students, if eligible, can also apply for the UGC special scholarship scheme for North-East region (NER) or the UGC Ishan Uday scholarship.