Odisha Higher Education Department Not To Hold Exams Based On Online Teaching

Not Desirable To Hold Exams Based Only On Online Teaching: Odisha Higher Education Department

The Odisha Higher Education Department has decided not to conduct the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations for the 2020-21 session. The decision to cancel the UG and PG exams has been made due to the “prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation”.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 7, 2020 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Odisha Higher Education Department has decided not to conduct the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations for the 2020-21 session. The decision to cancel the UG and PG exams has been made due to the “prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation”. The Higher Education Department will consider holding the examinations for the UG and PG students after the physical mode of teaching resumes and the syllabus completes by such mode of teaching.

A Higher Education Department Odisha statement said: “Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examinations based only on online education.”

It further added: “Conduct of exam should be considered only after resumption of the physical mode of teaching and completion of the syllabus by such physical mode of teaching.”

An ANI post today added: “Odisha govt says,'It's not desirable to hold examinations for UG & PG students based on online teaching as most of the students are unable to get benefits of online teaching'; 'conduct of exam should be considered only after completion of syllabus by physical mode of teaching'.”

The UGC has issued several guidelines for the reopening and conduct of examinations in higher educational institutions across the nation. The Odisha Department of Higher Education will keep all the academic, technical, skill development institutions - except medical colleges - closed till December 31.

