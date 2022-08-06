Image credit: Shutterstock NMC invites applications to practise medicine from persecuted minorities from Pakistan

The National Medical Commission on Friday invited applications from persecuted minorities from Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 and obtained citizenship, for grant of permanent registration to practice modern medicine/allopathy. According to a public notice issued by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UMEB) of the NMC, shortlisted applicants will be allowed to appear in an examination to be conducted by the commission or any agency authorised by it.

The NMC in June had constituted a group of experts to frame guidelines for a proposed test to enable medical graduates from among the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, who migrated and took Indian citizenship, to acquire permanent registration for practising in India. Listing the eligibility for applying, the UMEB said the applicant must possess a valid medical qualification and have been practising medicine in Pakistan prior to his/her migration to India. The last date of submission of the application is September 5, 2022. Applicants have been advised to strictly follow the instructions given for filing the online application through the link provided on the NMC website. The offline application shall not be considered by the commission, the public notice said. All applications will be scrutinised by the commission in consultation with the agencies and departments concerned.

"Shortlisted applicants will be allowed to appear in the examination, to be conducted by the commission or any agency authorised by the commission. "Applicants who qualify for the examination shall be eligible for grant of permanent registration to practice modern medicine/allopathy in India," the notice stated.

The NMC notification on the formation of the Group of Experts, issued on June 20, read, "It is hereby stated that Ministry of Health through its holistic endeavour decided that appropriate guidelines/ regulations may be framed to give effect to the decision of conducting proposed examination for persecuted minorities migrating from Pakistan under the direct supervision of National Medical Commission to test their knowledge of modern medicine and granting permanent registration to practice medicine in India."

