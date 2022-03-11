  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent

NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent

The researchers are working towards the mission of sustainability and Swachha Bharat and the scaled-up version of this work will provide a sustainable solution for the removal of pollutants from water systems and provide clean water, NIT AP said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 1:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NIT Andhra Pradesh Encourages Students To Work On Drone Technology
NIT AP Researchers Develop Computing Stack To Monitor, Control Electrical Loads
NIT Andhra Pradesh Inaugurates Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Academic Complex To Promote Digital Technology
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Show How Nanoparticles Can Be Used In Food Packaging Materials
NIT Andhra Pradesh Convocation On November 13; DRDO Chairman To Be The Chief Guest
NIT Andhra Pradesh Updates BTech Curriculum To Accommodate NEP 2020 Features
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent
NIT AP researchers develop reactor to treat textile industrial effluent
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh researchers have developed a continuous reactor for the treatment of textile industrial effluent by nano coupled advanced oxidation process. The student initiated project for clean water has secured second place in Avishkaar-2022, “Student Innovation Contest”, conducted by Andhra Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (APCOST).

The researchers are working towards the mission of sustainability and Swachha Bharat and the scaled-up version of this work will provide a sustainable solution for the removal of pollutants from water systems and provide clean water, NIT AP said.

The research was conducted by Dr VC Padmanaban, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, NIT Andhra Pradesh along with research scholars Gindi Neha Madhav, Sadhana Pitambar Patil, and Avanti Bhute.

Explaining the significance of the research work, Prof Padmanaban said, “The key challenge towards the treatment of textile dye effluent is the presence of salts and high concentration of dyes which interferes the process of degradation. It is beneficial if a technology is developed by using the salts which are innately present in the effluent. By keeping this as the strategical point, the team has developed an Advanced Oxidation Process which works well in the high saline conditions towards the complete removal of textile dyes.”

Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “I suggest integrating the process towards the sustainable and circular economy-based approach. I encourage the team to proceed the research towards the transfer of technology for the benefit of the society and insist the importance of interdisciplinary research for the development of indigenous technologies towards the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: 12th Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; 10th Result Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: 12th Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; 10th Result Release Date And Time
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Important Details
NTA GPAT 2022: Pharmacy Entrance Exam Registration Begins
NTA GPAT 2022: Pharmacy Entrance Exam Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................