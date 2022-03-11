NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent

NIT AP researchers develop reactor to treat textile industrial effluent

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh researchers have developed a continuous reactor for the treatment of textile industrial effluent by nano coupled advanced oxidation process. The student initiated project for clean water has secured second place in Avishkaar-2022, “Student Innovation Contest”, conducted by Andhra Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (APCOST).

The researchers are working towards the mission of sustainability and Swachha Bharat and the scaled-up version of this work will provide a sustainable solution for the removal of pollutants from water systems and provide clean water, NIT AP said.

The research was conducted by Dr VC Padmanaban, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, NIT Andhra Pradesh along with research scholars Gindi Neha Madhav, Sadhana Pitambar Patil, and Avanti Bhute.

Explaining the significance of the research work, Prof Padmanaban said, “The key challenge towards the treatment of textile dye effluent is the presence of salts and high concentration of dyes which interferes the process of degradation. It is beneficial if a technology is developed by using the salts which are innately present in the effluent. By keeping this as the strategical point, the team has developed an Advanced Oxidation Process which works well in the high saline conditions towards the complete removal of textile dyes.”

Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “I suggest integrating the process towards the sustainable and circular economy-based approach. I encourage the team to proceed the research towards the transfer of technology for the benefit of the society and insist the importance of interdisciplinary research for the development of indigenous technologies towards the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”