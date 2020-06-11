NIRF Ranking 2020 Today: Live Update

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will release NIRF India Rankings 2020 today. National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) was launched in 2015 and first rankings were announced in 2016.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 9:21 am IST

NIRF Ranking 2020 will be announced today at noon
New Delhi:

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will release NIRF India Rankings 2020 today. National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) was launched in 2015 and first rankings were announced in 2016. NIRF ranks Indian institutes in various categories on some pre-determined broad parameters. With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so has the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to nine in 2019. The year 2019 also witnessed the launch of first ARIIA rankings.

NIRF rankings, ranking for only Indian institutes, comes at the heels of THE World University Ranking and QS World Ranking in which Indian universities have not been able to break into the top 100 so far.

NIRF Ranking 2020: Live Update

June 11, 9.20 am: NIRF Rankings 2020 will be released by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and will be webcasted on the Minister's official Twitter page.

June 11, 9 am: This year NIRF rankings had to be delayed due to COVID-19 crisis. In the past few years, MHRD had released NIRF rankings in April.

June 11, 8.45 am: NIRF Rankings 2020 will be released at noon today on the official NIRF website.

June 11, 8.30 am: MHRD will announce NIRF Rankings 2020 today.

