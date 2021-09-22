  • Home
  • Education
  • NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 October-November 2021 Practical Exams

NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 October-November 2021 Practical Exams

NIOS Hall Ticket: For those students who have not provided their photo along with the NIOS 2021 application form will have to contact their regional centres to receive their October-November 2021 practical admit cards.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 11:05 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS ODE Class 10, 12 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Dates Here
NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Registration Begins Today, Check Details
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Public Examinations Result Announced
NIOS On Demand Examinations (ODE) Cancelled In View Of Covid
NIOS Declares April Exam Results For Secondary, Sr Secondary Students
NIOS June Exam For Class 10 Students Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed
NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 October-November 2021 Practical Exams
NIOS admit cards for October-November practical exams at sdmis.nios.ac.n
New Delhi:

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for October-November 2021 practical exams. The NIOS admit card for the Class 10, 12 practical exams have been made available on the official website -- nios.ac.in. Students will have to enter their credentials including enrollment number and hall ticket type to access the NIOS admit card.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

For those students who have not provided their photo along with the NIOS 2021 application form will have to contact their regional centres to receive their October-November 2021 practical admit cards.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” read a statement on the NIOS website.

Direct link to NIOS Admit Card 2021

Steps to download NIOS 2021 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website -- nios.ac.in

  • On the Exam and Results Tab, select examination

  • And Click on the link -- Public Exam Hall Ticket (Practical) Oct - Nov 2021

  • On the next window enter the enrollment number and hall ticket type.

  • Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.

  • NIOS hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download it in PDF format and save it for future use.

The NIOS 2021 hall tickets should be carried to the exam centres for entry into the examination halls. Only those who have submitted the examination fee for the October-November exams will be able to access the admit card.

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result Soon; Here’s List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India
JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result Soon; Here’s List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India
CAT 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today
CAT 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today
Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Releases Admit Card For UG Entrance Exams
Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Releases Admit Card For UG Entrance Exams
K Kasturirangan To Head Education Ministry's Panel To Develop New Curriculum For Schools
K Kasturirangan To Head Education Ministry's Panel To Develop New Curriculum For Schools
DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP
DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................