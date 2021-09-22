NIOS Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 October-November 2021 Practical Exams

NIOS admit cards for October-November practical exams at sdmis.nios.ac.n

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for October-November 2021 practical exams. The NIOS admit card for the Class 10, 12 practical exams have been made available on the official website -- nios.ac.in. Students will have to enter their credentials including enrollment number and hall ticket type to access the NIOS admit card.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

For those students who have not provided their photo along with the NIOS 2021 application form will have to contact their regional centres to receive their October-November 2021 practical admit cards.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Oct - Nov 2021 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” read a statement on the NIOS website.

Direct link to NIOS Admit Card 2021

Steps to download NIOS 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website -- nios.ac.in

On the Exam and Results Tab, select examination

And Click on the link -- Public Exam Hall Ticket (Practical) Oct - Nov 2021

On the next window enter the enrollment number and hall ticket type.

Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.

NIOS hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it in PDF format and save it for future use.

The NIOS 2021 hall tickets should be carried to the exam centres for entry into the examination halls. Only those who have submitted the examination fee for the October-November exams will be able to access the admit card.