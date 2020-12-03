NEP Can Turn India Into Global Knowledge Superpower: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ connected the National Education Policy (NEP) with India’s diversity, as he participated in an online seminar conducted by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today, December 3, 2020.

AMU hosted a discussion on 'National Education Policy-2020' and a virtual book release function of 'Physics of Neutrino Interactions' (Cambridge University Press) authored by Prof. M Sajjad Athar and Prof. SK Singh.

Mr Pokhriyal said that the New Education Policy is aimed at bringing along India's diverse nature in terms of regional languages with the benefit of providing primary education in mother tongue.

He further said that this new policy would help in building capacity of not only students, but also of teachers, and the institutes.

"The NEP will not only focus on building the capacity of students, but also of teachers and institutions. We have received several lakh of suggestions for the NEP and we are open to hearing more from the people of the country," said Mr Pokhriyal.

He acknowledged concerns over the global appeal of the new policy with respect to the use of the English language. He cited success of the implementation of mother tongue in the education system in countries like Japan, Germany, France, and Israel.

"If you look at the National Education Policy from a wider horizon, the policy is as national as it is international. It is impactful, inclusive and interactive," he added.

“Children in the age group of 3-6 are not covered in the 10+2 structure as Class 1 begins at age 6. However, in the new 5+3+3+4 structure, a strong base of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3 is also included, which is aimed at promoting better overall learning, development, and well-being”, Aligarh Muslim University quoted him as saying.

Mr Pokhriyal ensured that the NEP will help establish multidisciplinary universities and colleges and promote institutional autonomy at academic levels.











