  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP Can Turn India Into Global Knowledge Superpower: Ramesh Pokhriyal

NEP Can Turn India Into Global Knowledge Superpower: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Minister discussed the National Education Policy with Aligarh Muslim University, as he emphasised on providing education in mother tongue.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 3, 2020 7:29 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

AMU Answer Key For B.Tech Programme Released @ Amucontrollerexams.com
President Kovind Likely To Attend Centenary Celebrations Of AMU
AMU Answer Key 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link
AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here
AMU Vice-Chancellor Registers Himself As First Volunteer Of Covaxin Phase-3 Trial
AMU Seeks President's Intervention To Mitigate Its Financial Crisis
NEP Can Turn India Into Global Knowledge Superpower: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Education Minister
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ connected the National Education Policy (NEP) with India’s diversity, as he participated in an online seminar conducted by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today, December 3, 2020.

AMU hosted a discussion on 'National Education Policy-2020' and a virtual book release function of 'Physics of Neutrino Interactions' (Cambridge University Press) authored by Prof. M Sajjad Athar and Prof. SK Singh.

Mr Pokhriyal said that the New Education Policy is aimed at bringing along India's diverse nature in terms of regional languages with the benefit of providing primary education in mother tongue.

He further said that this new policy would help in building capacity of not only students, but also of teachers, and the institutes.

"The NEP will not only focus on building the capacity of students, but also of teachers and institutions. We have received several lakh of suggestions for the NEP and we are open to hearing more from the people of the country," said Mr Pokhriyal.

He acknowledged concerns over the global appeal of the new policy with respect to the use of the English language. He cited success of the implementation of mother tongue in the education system in countries like Japan, Germany, France, and Israel.

"If you look at the National Education Policy from a wider horizon, the policy is as national as it is international. It is impactful, inclusive and interactive," he added.

“Children in the age group of 3-6 are not covered in the 10+2 structure as Class 1 begins at age 6. However, in the new 5+3+3+4 structure, a strong base of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3 is also included, which is aimed at promoting better overall learning, development, and well-being”, Aligarh Muslim University quoted him as saying.

Mr Pokhriyal ensured that the NEP will help establish multidisciplinary universities and colleges and promote institutional autonomy at academic levels.




Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) National Education Policy HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Urges Prime Minister Modi To Release Post Matric Scholarship Funds
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Urges Prime Minister Modi To Release Post Matric Scholarship Funds
Education Minister Launches Virtual 'Toyathon' To Promote Innovative Teaching
Education Minister Launches Virtual 'Toyathon' To Promote Innovative Teaching
IIT Roorkee Students Bag 7 International Offers Until Day 3 Of Placements
IIT Roorkee Students Bag 7 International Offers Until Day 3 Of Placements
Infosys Prize 2020: Harvard, Stanford, MIT, IISc Scholars Among Winners
Infosys Prize 2020: Harvard, Stanford, MIT, IISc Scholars Among Winners
World Disability Day 2020: Importance Of The Day In Times of COVID-19
World Disability Day 2020: Importance Of The Day In Times of COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................