NEP 2020: University Of Delhi Forms NEP Implementation Committee

With the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) by Central Government and has brought its recommendation to implement NEP across the country, the University of Delhi has constituted the NEP Implementation Committee (NIC) for smooth execution of the National Education Policy 2020.

NEP Implementation Committee has been formed to suggest how best can the NEP 2020 be implemented in the Delhi University.

Following are the term of reference for the NEP Implementation Committee will be as follows:

1. The Committee will suggest the administrative and financial implication in implementation of NEP.

2. The Committee will suggest the changes which will have to be initiated in the existing syllabus and suggested timeline for the adoption of such changes due to implementation of NEP.

3. The Committee will suggest the most appropriate mechanism for incorporating and formalising implied activities.

beyond departments and faculties as mentioned in the NEP.

4. The Committee will assess changes required due to the adoption of NEP in the system of examinations and student intake across regular as well as open learning and Non-collegiate.

5. The Committee will suggest ways to engage with the stakeholders.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020 on July 29, five years after the first committee to draft NEP was constituted. The NEP 2020 was drafted by a committee chaired by the scientist, K Kasturirangan.

The policy outlines some major changes in the school and higher education system. In Higher Education, the policy introduces phasing out the system of 'affiliated colleges' over a period of 15 years through a system of "graded autonomy", no hard distinction between streams to encourage multi-disciplinary choices, and a focus on research and research-driven universities.