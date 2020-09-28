  • Home
  • Education
  • NEP 2020: University Of Delhi Forms NEP Implementation Committee

NEP 2020: University Of Delhi Forms NEP Implementation Committee

The University of Delhi has constituted the NEP Implementation Committee (NIC) for smooth execution of the National Education Policy 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 9:15 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Promote Intermediate Students With Backlog To Next Semester
Delhi University: Admission To UG, PG Courses Begins On October 12
DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University First Cut Off Dates Expected To Be Declared Today
Delhi Government Releases Rs 32.1 Crore Grant-In-Aid To Delhi University's 6 Colleges
DU Admissions: ECA Trials Should Be Held With All Precautions, Says DU Executive Council
Delhi University Sought Time From Government To Discuss Non-Payment Of Grants, Got No Response: Official
NEP 2020: University Of Delhi Forms NEP Implementation Committee
NEP 2020: University Of Delhi Forms NEP Implementation Committee
New Delhi:

With the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) by Central Government and has brought its recommendation to implement NEP across the country, the University of Delhi has constituted the NEP Implementation Committee (NIC) for smooth execution of the National Education Policy 2020.

NEP Implementation Committee has been formed to suggest how best can the NEP 2020 be implemented in the Delhi University.

Following are the term of reference for the NEP Implementation Committee will be as follows:

1. The Committee will suggest the administrative and financial implication in implementation of NEP.

2. The Committee will suggest the changes which will have to be initiated in the existing syllabus and suggested timeline for the adoption of such changes due to implementation of NEP.

3. The Committee will suggest the most appropriate mechanism for incorporating and formalising implied activities.

beyond departments and faculties as mentioned in the NEP.

4. The Committee will assess changes required due to the adoption of NEP in the system of examinations and student intake across regular as well as open learning and Non-collegiate.

5. The Committee will suggest ways to engage with the stakeholders.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020 on July 29, five years after the first committee to draft NEP was constituted. The NEP 2020 was drafted by a committee chaired by the scientist, K Kasturirangan.

The policy outlines some major changes in the school and higher education system. In Higher Education, the policy introduces phasing out the system of 'affiliated colleges' over a period of 15 years through a system of "graded autonomy", no hard distinction between streams to encourage multi-disciplinary choices, and a focus on research and research-driven universities.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Over; JoSAA Counselling And Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Over; JoSAA Counselling And Seat Allotment
Jamia Millia Entrance Exam: JMI Releases Admission Test Schedule For Session 2020-21
Jamia Millia Entrance Exam: JMI Releases Admission Test Schedule For Session 2020-21
Unlock 4: Puducherry Allows Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12
Unlock 4: Puducherry Allows Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Maths Difficult In Paper 2
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper Analysis: Students Found Maths Difficult In Paper 2
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: 96% Candidates Took Exam, Says IIT Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: 96% Candidates Took Exam, Says IIT Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................