The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 application form is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical and dental courses need to register for the national-level examination first on the official website of NTA in order to access the NEET application form 2021. To complete the NEET registration process, candidates need to provide a valid email ID and mobile number. The system will then generate the candidate’s unique application ID. Candidates will be given an option to set their own passwords during the NEET 2021 registration process. Using these login credentials, medical aspirants will be able to fill the NEET 2021 application form online.

This year, NEET UG 2021 will be held on August 1. NTA is expected to release the NEET information bulletin soon at ntaneet.nic.in. NEET is the sole exam for shortlisting students for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. The medical entrance test, NEET, will be held in pen-and-paper mode.

Is NEET Application Form Released

NTA has not yet released the NEET application form. Once released, students facing difficulties in filling the NEET forms can also visit the common service centres. With the help of Common Service Centres (CSC), candidates can fill the NEET application form and submit it online. “In areas where candidates find it difficult to submit online applications due to various constraints, the services of Common Services Centre..under the Digital India initiatives may be utilised,” read an official statement on NTA’s website.

The application process for NEET UG is standard. Based on last year’s rules, to apply for NEET UG, students will be first required to register and generate the NEET application Ids. Candidates will also be required to pay an application fee. In 2020, the application fee was Rs 1,500 for General category candidates.

NEET Application Steps

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in Registration: To register for NEET UG, students have to first enter their names, parents’ name and contact details Login with the registration Id Fill the application form with details on educational qualification, marks secured in previous exams Upload documents including passport size photographs and scanned image of signatures Pay the application fee in online mode Submit the application Download and keep a print out of the application form

NEET Application: Documents Required

Scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate in JPG or JPEG format between 10Kb and 200Kb

Scanned image of candidate’s signature JPG or JPEG format between 4Kb and 30Kb

Scanned image of the left-hand thumb impression of the candidate. The thumb-impression should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 10Kb and 50Kb

The scanned image of Class 10 certificate in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb and 300Kb

As a first, NEET will also be held for admission to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). The institute will not conduct a separate entrance test for admission to undergraduate Nursing and allied Health Science courses this year. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of NEET UG scores. However, the institute in a statement also said, the counselling and admission processes for BSc Nursing and allied Health Science courses will be conducted by JIPMER.