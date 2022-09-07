NEET UG 2022 Result By 8 PM; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) result today, September 7. As per sources in NTA, NEET UG 2022 result will be announced between 6 and 8 PM, the candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, once released. Register here for NEET UG Result 2022; Cut-Offs, Top Colleges || NEET Result 2022 Live

The NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key first, followed by which, the result will be announced. To download the NEET UG 2022 scorecard, click on the result link- neet.nta.nic.in. Enter application number, date of birth, NEET 2022 result will appear on the screen. Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Official Websites To Check

NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official websites- neet.nta.nic.in, neetresults.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'NEET UG 2022 result' link Enter the log in credentials like application number and date of birth NEET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the result PDF and take a print out for further use.

Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, NEET rank list of successful candidates for admission to medical courses will be released. Over 18 lakh (18,72,343) candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2022 which was held on July 17, the re-exam was held on September 4.

The general category candidates should secure 50th percentile marks to qualify for NEET 2022, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates should score 40th percentile.