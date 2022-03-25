NEET UG 2022: Here’s What We Know About UG Medical Entrance Test, Application Date

  • Home
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update NEET UG 2022 details on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held as an entrance test for admission to UG medical and allied courses in the country.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 3:15 pm IST

NEET 2022 application date awaited
New Delhi:

An official update as to when the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) for the 2022 exam is due. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update NEET UG 2022 details on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held as an entrance test for admission to UG medical and allied courses in the country. NEET UG scores and ranks are used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. The mode of NEET UG exam is offline centre-based.

As per reports, NEET UG 2022 will likely be conducted in June or July. According to discussions between the ministries of Education and Health, the medical entrance test will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July. Last year, NEET exam date was announced in mid-March.

The application process for NEET was divided into two phases in the previous yesr. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before NEET results.

According to the NEET exam pattern last year, NEET will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET marking scheme as followed in the last year, candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

