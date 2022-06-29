  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card Soon

NEET Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card Soon

NEET UG 2022: The NEET aspirants are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 6:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Circular Saying NTA Reschedules NEET UG 2022 Exam To September 4 Is 'Fake', Confirms PIB
#JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends: Medical Aspirants Want NEET UG 2022 To Be Postponed
NEET UG 2022: Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form
NEET UG 2022: NTA Issues Notice For Candidates Allowing Correction Of Category In Application Form
‘Defer NEET UG’: Worried Candidates Demand That NEET UG 2022 Be Postponed
NEET: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Plea Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling In Medical Exam
NEET Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Admit Card Soon
Check NEET 2022 exam city intimation slip on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates. The NEET aspirants are advised to check their NEET UG 2022 city allotted to them on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in.

Students Liked: Just study 32% of NEET syllabus and score upto 100% (Most Scoring Chapters & topics). Download Free!

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Don't Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Latest : NEET Rank Booster - Video e-Lectures, Unlimited Mock Tests, Study Material & Faculty Support, Get it Now


By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
Live | HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live | HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
IIT Hyderabad Announces Certificate Programme On Future Wireless Communication
IIT Hyderabad Announces Certificate Programme On Future Wireless Communication
Himachal Pradesh CM Announces To Pay Government College, University Teachers As Per Revised UGC Pay Scales
Himachal Pradesh CM Announces To Pay Government College, University Teachers As Per Revised UGC Pay Scales
Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20
Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................