  NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC Adds Additional MBBS Seats For Mop-Up Round

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC Adds Additional MBBS Seats For Mop-Up Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling.

Updated: Mar 12, 2022 9:25 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

“The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the college due to late receipt of Letter of Permission (LoPs) i.e after the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2021 or those who could not contribute their seats within stipulated time,” an MCC statement added.

Therefore, MCC of DGHS has added the following MBBS seats in the seat matrix of Mop Up Round of UG Counselling, it added.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

The registration and payment of NEET mop-up round will close on March 14.

NEET Counselling 2021
