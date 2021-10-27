Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 result can be expected soon after the Supreme Court judgement on the matter

NEET Result 2021: The Supreme Court of India will today hear a petition filed by the Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) against the Bombay High Court order for holding NEET 2021, the national-level medical entrance exam, again for two candidates. The petitioners – Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji – alleged that they were handed over question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers in the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

The Bombay HC in its order said the petitioners should not suffer because of a mistake by the respondents. The exam should be held afresh for them and they should be given 48 hours notice about the date and centre for the examination.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NTA, told a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana the results are being halted due to the order of the High Court. He requested an early hearing of the case.

“The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has been stayed the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow,” the law officer submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

"We will see," said the Supreme Court bench.

The NTA, in its appeal to the Supreme Court, said that the NEET examination for more than 16 lacs candidates was conducted on September 12, and due to the high court’s order it has not been able “to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration".

“The delay in declaration of Result of NEET (UG) 2021 will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses,” it said.

