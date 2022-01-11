NEET PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Tomorrow: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG counselling process will commence from January 12

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling process will commence from Wednesday (January 12). The application process for the PG round 1 counselling will commence from January 12, and will be concluded on January 17. After registration, candidates have to select and confirm the colleges till January 17 from the list of available options. The verification of candidates will be done by institutes from January 18 to 19, 2022.

The seat allotment process will be conducted till January 21, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 22. The candidates can apply for the counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from February 3 to 7 and round 3 from February 24 to 28.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be held online and will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, All India Quota, or DNB seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted by the respective Central University, or the participating institutes.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/or University as well as State contributed seats is as follows:

Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15 per cent

Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 7.5 per cent

Other Backward Classes (OBC) - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list - 27 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - as per Central Government norms - 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms - 5 per cent.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in. Click on the PG or UG counselling tab. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register. Now login and fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

For details on NEET UG, Counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.