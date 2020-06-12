  • Home
NEET PG 2020: Choice-Filling And Locking Deadline Extended For Second Counselling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to fill and lock choices for second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 2:17 pm IST

NEET PG 2020: Choice-filling deadline has been extended for second round of counselling
New Delhi:

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to fill and lock choices for second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling. Students who are participating in the second round of NEET PG counselling this year can fill and lock their choice of institute till 10 pm today (June 12).

A notice on MCC website says, "The choice filling facility for candidates has now been extended till 10 pm of 12/06/2020. All candidates can change / edit their choices as their choices have been unlocked. Relocking will start again from 3 pm tomorrow."

Medical Counselling Committee had scheduled the second counselling registration process from June 4 to June 9 and was due to process seat allotment from June 10 to June 11, 2020. The result for second round seat allotment was to be announced on June 12, 2020.

With the deadline for choice-filling and locking the choice extended, the result for second round of NEET PG counselling will be released later.

Students participating in the second NEET PG counselling should refer to the official website only for further updates.

The deadline to report to the allotted college will also be extended now. Earlier, MCC had said that students could report to the allotted college between June 12 and June 18, 2020.

For the first round of counselling, MCC introduced the provision of online reporting for students who could not do it in person due to the covid-19 lockdown announced nation-wide. MCC has not announced the same for second round of counselling yet.



