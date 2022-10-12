NEET MDS 2022: Qualifying Cut-Off Percentile Drop, NBE To Announce Revised Result Soon

NEET MDS 2022 qualifying percentile revised by the Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to declare the revised result for NEET MDS 2022 examination. As per the official notification, the Union Health Ministry has lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS, 2022 by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC and UR-PWD. The revised qualifying percentile for General category candidates is now 24.286 and for SC, ST, OBC candidates the qualifying percentile is 14.286 and for UR-PWD candidates it is 19.286.

The Ministry has urged NBE to announce the revised results for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022 examination. "Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET-MDS, 2022 by 25.714 percentile for each category (General, SC, ST, OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of DCI's MDS, Regulations, 2017 and 2nd proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI's Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the qualifying percentiles for NEET MDS, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 now stand lowered," reads the letter issued by the Union Health Ministry.

NEET MDS 2022 Revised Qualifying Percentile

Category Qualifying Percentile

General (UR, EWS)

24.286

SC, ST, OBC (Including PWD of SC, ST, OBC)

14.286

UR-PWD 19.286



The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has conducted registrations for NEET MDS 2022 round 1 counselling till September 23. The round 1 seat allotment result was declared on September 30, 2022. The NEET MDS counselling round 2 registrations are underway and will be continued till October 14. The NEET MDS round 2 allotment result will be released on October 17 and 18 and the provisional results of counselling will be out on October 29.