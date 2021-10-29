NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 result soon at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET results soon. The official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results. Students will be required to fill in their roll numbers and other details as mentioned on the NEET admit card to access and download their NTA NEET result and score card. NEET was held on September 12, 2021.

NTA will likely release the NEET final answer key along with the result. The category-wise cut-off marks, counselling schedule will be announced soon after the declaration of NEET 2021 result.

NEET Result 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the NEET result date and time?

Answer: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the medical entrance test, NEET, has not announced the NEET 2021 result date and time officially. It is expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Question: What is the NEET result official website link?

Answer: The following are the NEET result official websites link:

Neet.nta.nic.in

Ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

Question: How to download NEET UG 2021 result?

Answer: To download NEET UG 2021 result and scorecard, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to neet.nta.nic.in Enter roll number, date of birth and auto-generated security pin Submit and download NEET UG result

Question: What is the validity of NEET 2021 result scorecard?

Answer: The NEET 2021 results will be valid for a period of three years.

Question: What is NEET percentile score?

Answer: NEET percentile represents how many medical aspirants who appeared for the medical test have scored more or less than a particular candidate. NEET percentile is calculated in comparison to the top NEET raw score. NEET percentile scores denotes the candidate's position below the NEET topper and above others.

The testing agency defines NEET 2021 percentile rank as, “the percentage of scores that falls below a given score in a group”. To calculate NEET percentile, a specific formula is applied:

NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared

Question: What is NEET cut-off 2021?

Answer: NEET 2021 cut-off will be known after the declaration of NEET 2021 UG result.

Question: What was NEET cut-off last year?

Answer: Category-wise cut-off in NEET exam last year:

Category Cut-Off percentile NEET 2020 Cutoff Scores Number Of Candidates General 50th 720-147 6,82,406 General-PH 45th 146-129 99 SC 40th 146-113 19,572 ST 40th 146-113 7,837 OBC 40th 146-113 61,265 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321

Question: What is NEET AIQ and state quota seats?

Answer: NEET UG counselling is conducted for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats. The total seats available for medical aspirants are divided into these two categories -- 15 per cent AIQ and 85 per cent state quota seats.

Question: What are the best medical colleges in India?

Answer: These are the top 10 medical colleges in India in 2021, according to the NIRF ranking.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry King George’s Medical University, Lucknow Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Question: What is NEET result tie-breaking policy?

Answer: In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria: