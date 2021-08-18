NEET 2021 admit card will be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue NEET 2021 admit card soon for the undergraduate medical entrance examination to be held for over 15 lakh medical aspirants. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA will take extra precautionary measures to hold the exam safely. NEET 2021 admit card will have a mention of important instructions that candidates will be required to follow on the day of the examination. The candidates will also be required to fill and carry the self-declaration form to the examination centre. Candidates will have to mention their health status and details of their recent travel history.

A day in advance, candidates are advised to verify the location of the examination venue so that they do not face any problems on the day of the examination.

It is to be noted that no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without NEET 2021 admit card, undertaking, valid ID proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) attached with a long rod will be carried out without physical touching.

The candidates must enter required details in the self-declaration (undertaking), paste the photograph, put the left-hand thumb impression and the candidate’s parent’s signature at the appropriate places. Candidates must ensure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear.

What To Carry In NEET Exam Hall 2021

The following items will be allowed in the NEET exam hall:

NEET 2021 admit card along with a self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper).

Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).

Valid photo ID.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Personal transparent water bottle.

Mask and gloves.

PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable.

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewellery, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches are not allowed inside the NEET 2020 exam venue.

NEET 2021 Dress Code