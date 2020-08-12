NCHMCT JEE Exam On August 29, 2020

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for hotel management and catering technology programmes. NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on August 29 between 3 pm and 6 pm. The National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHMCT JEE, are conducted for admission to hospitality and hotel management programmes. Candidates are admitted to the courses on the basis of the marks secured in NCHMCT JEE computer-based test.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now decided that the rescheduled National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE)- 2020, will be held on 29.08.2020 (Saturday) from 3:00 PM to 6 PM,” read an NTA statement.

The statement further added: “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites [nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in] for latest updates.”

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards 15 days prior to the NCHMCT JEE exam dates from nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in. NTA will declare the NCHMCT JEE results in the first week of September. There are 71 participating institutes that will offer admission to candidates based on their performances in NCHMCT JEE.

The online NCHMCT JEE exam is held for a duration of three hours for 200 questions. The eligibility test of NCHMCT comprises questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Aptitude for Service Sector and English Language.