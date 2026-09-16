Fellow Of National Board Counselling: Final Mop-Up Round Schedule Released

FNB seats counselling: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of online centralised merit-based counselling for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB) seats for the 2025 admission session. The seat matrix for the Final (Mop-up) Round will be published before the start of the counselling.

The board said the Final (Mop-up) Round will be conducted in continuation of its notice dated June 24 and in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Handbook for FNB Seats Counselling - 2025 Admission Session.

The schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of online centralised merit-based counselling is as follows:

Login by eligible candidates and filling of choices/options: September 18 to September 21, up to 5 pm.

Processing of allotment: September 22 to September 24

Allotment result: September 25

Physical joining at the allotted hospital: September 25 to October 1

Who can participate in the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling?

According to the official notice, candidates who are already registered for counselling and have not been allotted a seat in the first and/or second round of counselling will be eligible to participate in the Final (Mop-up) Round. For detailed information, candidates should refer to the Handbook for FNB seats counselling.

Hospitals have been advised to ensure that the joining and resignation status of all candidates is duly updated and kept current on the counselling portal at hadmin.nbe.edu.in/fnbadmin/doLogin.

If a candidate quits before the start of the Final (Mop-up) Round, the concerned hospital must ensure that the candidate's resignation details are updated on the counselling portal by September 17, up to 5pm, for consideration of the resultant vacant seat for inclusion in the Final (Mop-up) Round.

Failure to update the resignation details within the stipulated timeline will result in the corresponding seat not being included in the Final (Mop-up) Round.

Candidates are also advised to carefully go through the flow chart outlining the process for allotment of FNB seats in the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling for the 2025 admission session.

Candidates who fail to join the institution to which they have been allotted a seat by October 1 will lose their FNB seat, and their first-year course fee will be forfeited.

For further clarification or assistance, candidates are advised to write to NBEMS through the Communication Web Portal on the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.