National Youth Day 2023: Know About Its Importance, Significance And History

National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate Swamiji's birth anniversary

The National Youth Day is being celebrated on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, the Indian government declared Swamiji's birth anniversary as National Youth Day and since 1985, it has been celebrated to honor and recognize Vivekananda's teachings. This year, the National Youth Day 2023 theme is "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat."

In India, National Youth Day is celebrated to promote awareness of people's rights and to provide information about them. Keeping the ideals of Swami Vivekananda alive and motivating young people is the main objective of the celebration. A number of programs are conducted across the nation on National Youth Day (Rashtriya Yuva Diwas), including speeches, music, youth conventions, seminars, yoga asanas, presentations, essay writing, recitation competitions, and sports competitions.

Vivekananda propounded the significance of education in nation building. He believed that education is the primary means of empowering people. He particularly emphasized education being relevant to the common masses. One of the famous proverbs of Swami Vivekananda among the youth is, “Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.”

The Pre-monastic name of Swami Vivekananda was Narendra Nath Dutta. He was born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata and died on July 4, 1902. His father's name was Vishwanath Dutta and mother's name was Bhuvaneshwari Devi. He became a disciple of Saint Ramakrishna Paramhamsa after being introduced to him by one of his English professors in 1881 at Dakshineshwar's Kali Temple. The Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga were introduced to the Western World by him.

Vivekananda is best known for his speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893, when he began his speech by saying "Sisters and brothers of America..." and introduced the culture of India, its importance, Hinduism, etc.