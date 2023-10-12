National Medical Commission Initiates Measures To Tackle Harassment

The National Medical Commission held an emergency anti-ragging meeting on Wednesday with an aim to create a safe and secure environment for students at the campus.

Dr Yogender Malik who is a member of Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Head Media Division said, "The National Medical Commission is steadfast in its commitment to maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and sexual harassment. By streamlining the decision-making process and involving external agencies we aim to create an environment where students can focus on their education without fear or intimidation."

The meeting was organised in response to the suicide of a 27 year old female who was studying postgraduate medicine. The victim had alleged sexual harassment, physical and mental abuse and toxicity by her professors and seniors at the Anesthesia department.

Ensuring a safer and supportive environment for students at medical colleges, the commission noted that it will initiate a comprehensive investigation in the matter in order to ensure justice for the victim. It further directed the medical colleges to take stringent actions against any form of harassment within the medical community.

Measures discussed at the meeting

The college has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident by Thursday. Following this an investigation will be launched in the alleged harassment.

A formal letter will be sent to the State Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for an independent inquiry. The DMER is required to complete and submit its report within 15 days.

All matters of the medical college under consideration will be put on hold until the inquiry of the incident is complete by the Anti-ragging Committee of the National medical Commission.

