MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card For December 2017 Exam Released @ Mpsos.nic.in; Download Now Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS), Bhopal has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Ruk Jana Nahi exam for High School Certificate or class 10 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card Released @ Mpsos.nic.in; Download Now New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS), Bhopal has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Ruk Jana Nahi exam for High School Certificate or class 10 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12. The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi class 10 and Class 12 exams will start from December 8. The candidates who have applied for these MPSOS class 10 and class 12 exams may now access the admit cards from the official website. The admit cards are available on this website: mpsos.nic.in. According to the schedule published by MPSOS, the Ruk Jana Nahi class 10 exams will conclude on December 15 while for class 12 exams will end on December 20.



The MPSOS Board organises three board examinations for the open candidates - the Middle School Exam for Class 8, High School Certificate Examination for Class 10 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam for class 12.

MPSOS 2017 admit card: How to download

Follow these steps to download your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi admit card:



Step One: Go to the official website of MPSOS, mpsos.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the "admit card" link from "Ruk Jana Nahi Yogna Exam December 2017" from homepage



Step Three: Enter your roll number on the next page open



Step Five: Click "Search"



Step Six: Download your admit card



