MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card For December 2017 Exam Released @ Mpsos.nic.in; Download Now

The MPSOS Board organises three board examinations for the open candidates - the Middle School Exam for Class 8, High School Certificate Examination for Class 10 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam for class 12.
MPSOS 2017 admit card: How to download
Follow these steps to download your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi admit card:
Step One: Go to the official website of MPSOS, mpsos.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the "admit card" link from "Ruk Jana Nahi Yogna Exam December 2017" from homepage
Step Three: Enter your roll number on the next page open
Step Five: Click "Search"
Step Six: Download your admit card
