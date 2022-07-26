MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download

  • Home
MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card: To download the hall ticket of Maharashtra CET PCM group, the candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 26, 2022 8:17 pm IST
MHT CET 2022 PCM admit card out

MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 admit card for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, July 26. The MHTCET PCM admit card is available on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the hall ticket of MHT CET PCM group, the candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. Direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2022.

The MHT CET PCM hall ticket 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on 'MHT CET PCM admit card' link
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. MHT CET 2022 PCM admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download CET hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card: Direct Link

The MHT CET exam is being conducted for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other courses at state-run colleges. Maharashtra CET 2022 will be held from August 2 to August 25. The CET exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in both morning and afternoon shifts.

