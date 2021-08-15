MHT CET 2021: Correction Window Opens, Check How To Access
The correction window for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell application form commenced on August 14. Students who applied for MHT CET 2021 can make corrections in their previously submitted application form till August 16. Students can access the correction window through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
Students can edit details like name, photo, sign, and examination centers mentioned in the application form. Students will be required to fill in their previously generated registration number and password to access their application form.
MHT CET 2021: How To Access Correction window
Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2021 tab
Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the “Registered Candidate” tab
Fill in the application number and password and sign in
Click on the “Edit My application” link
MHT CET 2021 application form will appear on the screen
Edit the required details like Name, Photo, Sign and Examination Center
Submit your edited application form
MHT CET 2021: Important Dates
Application process reopened: August 12
Application process ends: August 16
Correction window opens: August 14
Correction window closes: August 16
The application process for MHT CET 2021 has been extended to August 16, interested students can apply for the exams.
MHT CET 2021 examination will be commencing from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20. It will be a computer based exam. of 3 hours having 150 multiple choice questions.
MHT CET 2021 exams are conducted to secure admissions in various professional courses for undergraduate & postgraduate degrees through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.