MHT CET 2021: Correction Window Opens, Check How To Access

MHT CET 2021: Correction Window Opens On August 14

The correction window for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell application form commenced on August 14. Students who applied for MHT CET 2021 can make corrections in their previously submitted application form till August 16. Students can access the correction window through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students can edit details like name, photo, sign, and examination centers mentioned in the application form. Students will be required to fill in their previously generated registration number and password to access their application form.

MHT CET 2021: How To Access Correction window

Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2021 tab

Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the “Registered Candidate” tab

Fill in the application number and password and sign in

Click on the “Edit My application” link

MHT CET 2021 application form will appear on the screen

Edit the required details like Name, Photo, Sign and Examination Center

Submit your edited application form

MHT CET 2021: Important Dates

Application process reopened: August 12

Application process ends: August 16

Correction window opens: August 14

Correction window closes: August 16

The application process for MHT CET 2021 has been extended to August 16, interested students can apply for the exams.

MHT CET 2021 examination will be commencing from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20. It will be a computer based exam. of 3 hours having 150 multiple choice questions.

MHT CET 2021 exams are conducted to secure admissions in various professional courses for undergraduate & postgraduate degrees through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.