MHT CET 2021: Correction Window Opens, Check How To Access

The correction window for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell application form commenced on August 14. Students can access the correction window through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 15, 2021 1:12 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The correction window for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell application form commenced on August 14. Students who applied for MHT CET 2021 can make corrections in their previously submitted application form till August 16. Students can access the correction window through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students can edit details like name, photo, sign, and examination centers mentioned in the application form. Students will be required to fill in their previously generated registration number and password to access their application form.

MHT CET 2021: How To Access Correction window

  • Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2021 tab

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page, click on the “Registered Candidate” tab

  • Fill in the application number and password and sign in

  • Click on the “Edit My application” link

  • MHT CET 2021 application form will appear on the screen

  • Edit the required details like Name, Photo, Sign and Examination Center

  • Submit your edited application form

MHT CET 2021: Important Dates

  • Application process reopened: August 12

  • Application process ends: August 16

  • Correction window opens: August 14

  • Correction window closes: August 16

The application process for MHT CET 2021 has been extended to August 16, interested students can apply for the exams.

MHT CET 2021 examination will be commencing from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20. It will be a computer based exam. of 3 hours having 150 multiple choice questions.

MHT CET 2021 exams are conducted to secure admissions in various professional courses for undergraduate & postgraduate degrees through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.

MHT CET Application Form MHT CET Online Application
